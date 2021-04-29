Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $694.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $666.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

