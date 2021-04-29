Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $338.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.38. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $228.30 and a 52 week high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

