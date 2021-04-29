Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $194,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,634,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.87.

Hologic stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

