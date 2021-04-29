Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,487 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SEI Investments by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

