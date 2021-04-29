Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 490 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.13 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

