Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

PAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of PAX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 450,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,627. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.