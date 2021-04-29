Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $202,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $205,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $250,000. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 85,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $658,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Corteva stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.