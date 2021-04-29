Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

