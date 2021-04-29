Paula Green Sells 264 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $214.07.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
