Paula Green Sells 264 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

