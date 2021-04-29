Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYA. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.02 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Paya by 374.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 228,277 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $30,382,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth $31,970,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

