Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.11.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $12.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,713. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a one year low of $233.27 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
