Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $12.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,713. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a one year low of $233.27 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

