Paytomat (PTI) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $182,867.59 and approximately $1,131.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00281158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.00 or 0.01093138 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.00707234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,635.91 or 0.99720124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.