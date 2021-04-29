Peerplays Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $27,571.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00280489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.53 or 0.01094026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00026230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.43 or 0.00719523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,421.38 or 0.99985948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

