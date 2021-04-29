Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $169.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.89% from the company’s current price.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

PEGA opened at $128.67 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -158.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,625,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after buying an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,729,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,680,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

