Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares rose 5.9% on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $158.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $96.01 and last traded at $95.64. Approximately 57,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,056,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.28.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,053,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $19,483,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 711.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 167,655 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.