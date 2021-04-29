Peter B. Crawford Sells 3,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,796,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 149.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $237,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 833.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 163,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

