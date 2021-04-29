Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Trading 10% Higher

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 134,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,285,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS)

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

