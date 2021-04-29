Phala Network (PHA) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Phala Network has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $157.56 million and $32.57 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

