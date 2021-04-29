Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

