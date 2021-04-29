Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lifted by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 3.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.69. 83,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

