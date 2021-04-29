Phillips 66 (PSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.