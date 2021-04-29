Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

PDD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.50.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD opened at $142.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of -156.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.27. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.