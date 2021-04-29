Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 318.6% from the March 31st total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

Shares of Pintec Technology stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Pintec Technology has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.