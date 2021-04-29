Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Issues Earnings Results

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of PINS opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

