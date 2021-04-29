Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First BanCorp. in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,522 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,852 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,065,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

