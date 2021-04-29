Piper Sandler Comments on City Holding’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for City in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get City alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. City has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in City in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in City by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in City by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth $10,974,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in City during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. City’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.