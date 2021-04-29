Piper Sandler Comments on Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Par Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

NYSE:PARR opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $827.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

