Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South Plains Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.64. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

