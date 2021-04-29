Piper Sandler Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $76.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. 356,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,372,495. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4,627.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after purchasing an additional 101,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

