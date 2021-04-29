Piper Sandler Weighs in on Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.