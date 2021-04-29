Piper Sandler Weighs in on Howard Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Howard Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

HBMD stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $309.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

