PirateCash Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $2,397.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000144 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,465,820 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

