Pizza (PIZZA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,849.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $4,849.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00197682 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.