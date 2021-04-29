PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 16th

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $77.50 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.
