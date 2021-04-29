Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 320,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,131,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Planet 13 from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products.

