PlayFuel Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00067890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00832198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00098319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

