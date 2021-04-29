Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSTV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.