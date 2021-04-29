Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.33.

PII stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,060. Polaris has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

