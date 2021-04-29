Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $358.25.

Shares of POOL opened at $415.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.17. Pool has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $426.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Pool by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

