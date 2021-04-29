Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on POAHY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Porsche Automobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of POAHY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 1,155,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

