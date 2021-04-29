Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

POR stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

