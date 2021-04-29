PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PostNL in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. PostNL has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

