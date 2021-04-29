PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PostNL in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. PostNL has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.