PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $193.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPG. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.71.

PPG stock opened at $172.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $176.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

