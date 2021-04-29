Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

PRAX opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

