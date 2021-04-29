Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 166,831 shares.The stock last traded at $31.18 and had previously closed at $27.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRAX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.62.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,607,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

