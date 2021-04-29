Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,148 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $67.55. 2,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAON. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.