Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000.

Shares of GVIP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,730. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $100.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86.

