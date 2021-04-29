Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.94. 120,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,889 shares of company stock worth $88,004,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

