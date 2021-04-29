Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

NYSE PVG opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

