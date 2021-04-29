Primas Price Down 5.4% This Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Primas has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.64 or 0.00467300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.